Pav Bhaji To Modak: 7 Traditional Delicacies Not To Miss In India During Ganeshotsav

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated on September 7, 2024, is incomplete without traditional offerings to Lord Ganesha. From the iconic Modak to the savory Batata Vada, Mumbai's landscape transforms during this festival, offering a delicious blend of sweet and savory delights.

The date of the auspicious celebration commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha is scheduled for September 7, 2024. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offering bhog to Lord Ganesha has great significance. It represents adoration, thankfulness, and submission to God. Offering bhog is said to let a devotee become closer to Ganesha and ask for his blessings and direction.

The leftover offering, or prasad, is shared among devotees and is revered. It disperses the holy spirit and promotes a sense of harmony and community. Devotees show their love and respect for Lord Ganesha by making bhog offerings.



1. Modak

The ultimate confection that represents Ganeshotsav is modak. This treat resembles a dumpling and is filled with a delicious concoction of coconut, jaggery, and almonds. It is then wrapped in rice flour dough and either fried or steam-cooked. Every Mumbai home and street corner smells like freshly made modaks, which are a favourite food of Lord Ganesha, during Ganeshotsav.

2. Puran Poli

One of the nicest things to eat during Ganeshotsav is Puran Poli, a traditional flatbread filled with a delicious blend of chana dal, jaggery, and cardamom. Ghee-served, soft, and sweet, this meal is a must-try!

3. Ukadiche Modak

Though there are various varieties of modak, the most traditional meal to be served during Ganeshotsav is Ukadiche Modak. These steamed modaks are one of the tastiest treats during the festival; they are filled with coconut and jaggery and topped with a dab of ghee.

4. Shrikhand

With flavours of saffron, cardamom, and almonds, this creamy yoghurt dessert is the ideal refreshing treat to enjoy during the festivities. Served with puris, dhanak is one of those exceptional dishes that gives your Ganeshotsav dinner a lovely finish.

5. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi, a simple yet tasty treat prepared with sago pearls, peanuts, and mild spices, is frequently consumed as part of a fast. It is satisfying and light, making it ideal for Ganeshotsav fast-observers.

6. Batata Vada

One cannot celebrate Ganeshotsav without indulging on Batata Vada. The staple of Mumbai street cuisine, especially during the holidays, is this spicy, deep-fried potato ball. One of the greatest traditional foods you'll ever taste, it's crispy on the exterior and soft on the inside!

7. Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji, though not a traditional Ganeshotsav meal, is one of Mumbai's signature dishes, relished at every celebration. It's a must-have throughout the festivities since it's buttery, spicy, and soothing.

Ganeshotsav is a gastronomic adventure that highlights the finest of Mumbai's traditional foods and treats, not only a celebration of the customs. Mumbai's Ganeshotsav is an unforgettable event because to its speciality delicacies, which include the fiery Batata Vada and the sweet Ukadiche Modak. Thus, venture forth, discover, and savour the finest cuisine available in Mumbai during Ganeshotsav!