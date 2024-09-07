Top News Today: Ganesh Chaturthi, India At 2024 Paris Paralympics & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news today September 7: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on September 7 in the markets, political, financial, sports, and general spheres. We take a look.

| holiday today: Are banks closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7? Weather: IMD issues orange alert for 4 states, See details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD ) has on September 7 issued an orange alert in four states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. It has predicted the possibility of heavy precipitation in these four states. Further, the national capital, Delhi, is on yellow alert today.

The weather department has also forecast wet spells in Gujarat on September 7, and in Maharashtra and Goa until September 9. IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is "very likely" over Chhattisgarh until September 13. You can check all the forecast details here .

| More rains expected in Gujarat, Maharashtra, East Rajasthan over weekend

As of September 6, India's medal tally in the ongoing 2024 Paris Paralympic Games has reached 27, as per an ANI report. This includes six gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals - the most gold that India has ever won at a Paralympic event, outdoing the five golds bagged at Tokyo 2020.

More than half of the medals came from Team India's para-athletes, who have contributed a proud 15 medals - three golds, six silver and six bronze medals.

This year, India sent its largest Paralympic contingent ever to the event, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports. Prior to this, Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals - five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.