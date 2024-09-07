Starliner Return Update: Where To Watch NASA, Boeing LIVE On Spacecraft's Landing In New Mexico

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The much awaited Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to return to Earth today, September 7.

It has already departed from the International Space Station and is expected to touch down on Earth in New Mexico after a six-hour journey.

“She's on her way home,” astronaut Sunita Williams had radioed to Mission Control from inside the International Space Station(ISS), as the spacecraft returned to Earth without her, reported the Associated Press.

With astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore on board, the spacecraft launched on June 5, 2024 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It was initially planned as an eight-day test flight. However, due to helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, the mission's duration was extended.

The Starliner mission was pivotal for Boeing, designed to demonstrate the commercial space capsule's ability to transport crews to the International Space Station (ISS).

| Sunita Williams's message on Starliner's return: 'We have your backs and...' Boeing Starliner landing on Earth: When and where to watch

The Starliner spacecraft is expected to land at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico on Saturday, September 7. The touchdown will take place around 12:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Saturday. That's 9:30 am as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).



The departure can be viewed live on NASA's official YouTube channel. Tap her to watch.

| WATCH: Starliner on its way back to Earth without Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Boeing Space also shared about the Starliner's journey on its X account.

Due to technical issues with the spacecraft's reaction control thrusters and episodes of helium leak, NASA and Boeing opted for an uncrewed return for safety reasons.