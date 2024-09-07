Mammootty Birthday Special: Megastar's Rise, Fall And Five-Decade Reign In Cinema

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mammootty, a cinematic icon, has been gracing the silver screen for over five decades, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. From humble beginnings to rising to stardom, his journey is a testament to his dedication and passion.

Early beginnings

Mammootty's cinematic debut was as an extra in K.S. Sethumadhavan's "Anubhavangal Paalichakal" (1971). However, it took over a decade for him to emerge as a leading man, with "Visa" (1983) marking his breakthrough. His subsequent film, "Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu," solidified his position as a rising star.

Resurgence

Following a brief lull, Mammootty's career rebounded with "New Delhi" (1987), a film that revitalized his charm and talent. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Timeless Classics

Some of Mammootty's most iconic films include:

- "Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha" (1989): A National Award-winning historical epic where he portrayed the 16th-century Kerala warrior Chanthu Chevakar.

- "Thalapathi" (1991): A cult classic directed by Mani Ratnam, where Mammootty played Devaraj, a character inspired by Duryodhana, alongside Rajinikanth.

- "Babasaheb Ambedkar" (2000): A biographical drama where Mammootty portrayed the legendary BR Ambedkar, showcasing his contributions to India's Constitution and social justice.

-Ponthan Mada (1994): Directed by TV Chandran, this film tells the story of a lower-caste man who challenges the existing social order. Mammootty's performance as the protagonist is both poignant and powerful, earning him critical acclaim.

-Mathilukal (1990): Adoor Gopalakrishnan's film is based on the novel by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. Mammootty plays a prisoner who forms a bond with a female inmate, played by K.P.A.C. Lalitha. His performance is a testament to his ability to convey complex emotions with subtlety.

-Vidheyan (1993): A drama directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, based on the novel by O. V. Vijayan. Mammootty plays a landlord who exploits his workers.

-Sukrutham (1994): A drama directed by Harikumar, where Mammootty plays a man who fights against injustice and corruption.

-Amaram (1991): A drama directed by Bharathan, where Mammootty plays a fisherman who fights against exploitation by boat owners.

-Paleri Manikyam (2009): A drama directed by Ranjith, where Mammootty plays a police officer investigating a murder case in a small town.

-Pathemari (2015): A drama directed by Salim Ahamed, where Mammootty plays a Malayali worker in the Gulf who struggles to make a living and support his family.

Mammootty's enduring legacy is a reflection of his talent, adaptability, and commitment to his craft. As he continues to inspire new generations of actors and filmmakers, his impact on Indian cinema remains unparalleled.