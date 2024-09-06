The Large-Scale Live Show Emperor Kangxi's Grand Ceremony Ignites The Peak Tourist Season In Hebei-Chengde Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) CHENGDE, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2024 - With the summer holiday season concluded, "Emperor Kangxi's Grand Ceremony" has delivered an impeccable report card. This large-scale live show, which utilizes the starry sky as its backdrop and the landscape as its stage, seamlessly integrates royal culture. Since the opening of its 13th season, the show has consistently garnered favor from visitors across China. Every show has been packed to capacity, drawing crowds from all over. During this scorching summer, it presented breathtaking visual spectacles to visitors from all corners, becoming a dazzling attraction within the cultural tourism industry of Chengde City.





As of August 30th, the 13th season of "Emperor Kangxi's Grand Ceremony" has staged a total of 201 performances, attracting over 500,000 visitors. During this sizzling summer, the show continuously broke records with three shows on six consecutive days, totaling 18 days with three shows. On average, the performance welcomed over 9,000 visitors per day.





The live show have also brought new traffic to the commercial streets in the small town. A model district that represents a new leisure lifestyle in the local area, Dingsheng Yuanbao Street, seamlessly integrates "cultural scenes" with a "sense of sophistication". With its leisure-oriented businesses primarily featuring Qing Dynasty architectural styles, it creates an immersive and culturally rich shopping experience for visiting tourists while providing locals with the most sophisticated leisure and micro-vacation facilities.



Dingsheng Yuanbao Street has transformed from a slow-growing business district to a city's calling card in just three years, achieving a 40% introduction of first-to-city brands. Its outstanding performance has earned it over a dozen awards and honors, including "The First Batch of National Nighttime Cultural and Tourism Consumption Clusters," "National AAAA Tourist Attraction," "National-level Tourist and Leisure Street District," "Provincial-level Tourist and Leisure Cultural Street District," "Provincial-level Tourist and Leisure Street District," and "Provincial-level Demonstration Commercial Street".



This year, Dingsheng Yuanbao Street has planned street wall art murals, children's play equipment, a traditional Chinese market, and various popular activities catering to customers of all ages, forming a brand-new and complementary landscape alongside the live-action performance of "Emperor Kangxi's Grand Ceremony." The all-new "Dingsheng Tour" integrates food, lodging, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment, offering tourists from across the country a comprehensive and multi-faceted recreational experience that delights the eyes, palate, and ears.



Entering September, "Emperor Kangxi's Grand Ceremony" will resume offering citizen tickets as a gesture of gratitude to local residents. Simultaneously, through a series of splendid events and uniquely crafted streetscapes, it aims to enhance visitors' sense of fulfillment and satisfaction, contributing to the implementation of a tourism-driven and culturally vibrant city.







