Azerbaijan Represented At Concert To Be Held In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 15, a concert called "Towards the VIII Festival of Dutar" will be held at the museum-exhibition complex of the Russian Academy of Arts in Moscow, Azernews reports.

Art masters from Azerbaijan will participate in the concert.

Members of the jury of the festival and musicians who have won music competitions in different years will perform at this event. The 8th Moscow International Art Festival "Dutar Sounds" will be held from October 28 to November 3.

At the past festivals, more than 1000 performers and musicians from Azerbaijan, Guatemala, Germany, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, UAE, Russia, Slovenia, USA, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, South Korea, Japan and other countries, including choreography and choir collectives, participated.