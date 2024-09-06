PM Discusses Energy Recovery With US Deputy Secretary Of State
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed the protection of energy infrastructure with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Acting U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Richard Verma.
The head of government announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“We discussed key areas of cooperation, paying special attention to the protection and restoration of energy infrastructure. I told about our projects and plans for the development of decentralized generation,” Shmyhal said.
The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of promptly transferring USD 50 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. According to him, the government, together with its partners, is actively working on the relevant mechanism.
The meeting was also attended by representatives of leading American private companies, who confirmed their readiness for long-term investment in Ukraine .“We discussed war risk insurance, which will help attract businesses to reconstruction projects. Ukraine is already actively implementing rapid recovery programs and invites American business to become part of these processes,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister thanked the US President, the Congress and the American people for their significant support of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, acting US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma arrived in Kyiv on a visit.
Photo: Shmyhal, Telegram
