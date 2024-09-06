Hitpaw Edimakor Win V3.2.3 Unveils Exciting New AI Avatar And Talking Photo Features With Lip Sync

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The latest HitPaw Edimakor release, v3.2.3, presents two features: AI Avatar and Talking Photo with Lip Sync . These features showcase state-of-the-art AI in an effort to take the level at which users interact with it even a notch higher, thus making digital communication more entertaining and realistic. The update positions HitPaw as a leading company in the field of multimedia content creation, offering solutions for personal and professional needs.







Image caption: HitPaw Edimakor release, v3.2.3.

KEY FEATURES OF HITPAW EDIMAKOR V3.2.3

1: AI Avatar

AI Avatar creates human-like virtual representations, customizable for various purposes. This technology boosts engagement by offering personalized interactions in fields like marketing and education can express emotions, making content more engaging. Customizable to individual or brand personas, they enhance communication and audience engagement.

2: Talking Photo with Lip Sync

The idea is taken a step further with the Talking Photo with Lip Sync feature, where static images are animated to render a dynamic talking experience. This new technology helps make it look like the photo is talking.

All you have to do is import your image file into the“Photo Talking” option of HitPaw and watch our AI do the magic!

With this feature, users can bring their memories back to life by telling stories, creating educational content, or leaving personal messages. The lip-sync functionality ensures that interaction is smooth and engaging, leading to higher viewer retention.

3: What's More in the New Version

Along with all these cool features, HitPaw Edimakor also introduces some new template styles for subtitles and text presets. These templates cover a wide range of themes and styles, allowing you to maintain brand consistency while introducing fresh and innovative elements to your content.

4: Pricing & Availability

HitPaw Edimakor offers three pricing plans: 1 Month ($19.95), 1 Year ($49.95), and Perpetual ($69.95). All plans include core features like watermark-free exports, 4K video support, and access to creative assets. Business plans offer additional features and pricing tiers. For this reason, it gives both casual users and professionals the full capability of not having to bear an unreasonably expensive subscription, making it attractive to any type of content creator.

5: Summary

In a nutshell, the AI Avatar and Talking Photo with Lip Sync features added in HitPaw Edimakor 3.2.3 bumps up user experiences with creative tools for unique but easy content creation. Along with the new subtitle templates and text presets, these features set up HitPaw as an all-in-one package for every multimedia need.

6: About Edimakor

HitPaw Edimakor is way more than just AI Avatars and Talking Photos , as an AI Subtitle Translator was added, which helps translate video content into all different languages, and a TTS that gives it a natural voice over. The AI Video Background Remover makes it easier for users to remove unwanted backgrounds from their videos. Edimakor's tools and features simplify high-quality content creation, making it a valuable asset for digital content creators.

