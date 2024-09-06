AMD Partners With Suppliers To Uplift Worker Voice

(MENAFN- 3BL) In 2023, three Suppliers at four facilities in the locations of Malaysia and Taiwan offered migrant workers an anonymous survey to gain insight into the workers' recruitment experience. The surveys were voluntary and available in the workers' native languages.

The survey responses validated information about the workforce that each site had self-reported. Most of the migrant workers employed at these facilities are women from the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The surveys also provided new insights, including that number of agents that workers use and their level of satisfaction with those agents: The vast majority reported using one agency, and workers overwhelmingly said they“would recommend the recruitment agent used to a friend.”

Other questions were designed to provide insight into the recruitment practices of the agents and facilities compared to requirements in the RBA Code of Conduct. For example, nearly all workers reported receiving a copy of their employment contract in their native language, attending a pre-departure orientation, and having access to personal documents at any time.

In all cases, the facilities provided training to migrant workers in their native languages on their rights. The aim was to reinforce that these workers should not be obliged to pay employment-related fees, as defined by the RBA Definition of Fees (2021), and should have access to personal documents, as well as highlighting how to communicate feedback or concerns to management.

At AMD, we continue to evaluate the best use cases for worker surveys, while also discussing with peers how collectively we can support our suppliers to have effective grievance mechanisms in place.

Read more at .

Originally published in AMD 2023-24 Corporate Responsibility Report .