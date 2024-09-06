Azerbaijani Musicians Delight Audience In Classical Music Festival In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani musicians are participating in the VI Tsinandali Classical Festival held in Georgia on August 31, September 8, Azernews reports.

The festival that the Pan-Caucasus Youth has united young musicians from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Ukraine. Members of the combined orchestra have the opportunity to collaborate with world-renowned conductors, teachers and soloists.

Held annually since 2019 at the Tsinandali mansion in the Kakheti region of Georgia, the festival is a classical music platform at the crossroads of Europe and Asia with the participation of world-famous musicians, orchestras, and artists. This year, in addition to orchestral programs, the Tsinandali festival will feature extraordinary solo and chamber music concerts with the participation of the world's leading musicians.