عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Musicians Delight Audience In Classical Music Festival In Georgia

Azerbaijani Musicians Delight Audience In Classical Music Festival In Georgia


9/6/2024 10:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani musicians are participating in the VI Tsinandali Classical music Festival held in Georgia on August 31, September 8, Azernews reports.

The festival that the Pan-Caucasus Youth Orchestra has united young musicians from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Ukraine. Members of the combined orchestra have the opportunity to collaborate with world-renowned conductors, teachers and soloists.

Held annually since 2019 at the Tsinandali mansion in the Kakheti region of Georgia, the festival is a classical music platform at the crossroads of Europe and Asia with the participation of world-famous musicians, orchestras, and artists. This year, in addition to orchestral programs, the Tsinandali festival will feature extraordinary solo and chamber music concerts with the participation of the world's leading musicians.

MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108645003


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search