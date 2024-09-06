Azerbaijani Musicians Delight Audience In Classical Music Festival In Georgia
9/6/2024 10:09:12 AM
Azerbaijani musicians are participating in the VI Tsinandali
Classical music Festival held in Georgia on August 31, September 8,
Azernews reports.
The festival that the Pan-Caucasus Youth Orchestra has united
young musicians from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan,
Turkey and Ukraine. Members of the combined orchestra have the
opportunity to collaborate with world-renowned conductors, teachers
and soloists.
Held annually since 2019 at the Tsinandali mansion in the
Kakheti region of Georgia, the festival is a classical music
platform at the crossroads of Europe and Asia with the
participation of world-famous musicians, orchestras, and artists.
This year, in addition to orchestral programs, the Tsinandali
festival will feature extraordinary solo and chamber music concerts
with the participation of the world's leading musicians.
