Houquetot Wins Gr 3 Prix La Rochette At Parislongchamp

Doha, Qatar: The two-year-old, Houquetot (Wootton Bassett) landed the Gr.3 Prix La Rochette at ParisLongchamp yesterday.

Owned by Gerard Augustin-Normand, Jean-Claude Seroul and Al Shaqab Racing , the talented colt is trained by Christopher Head.

Ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre, the son of Wootton Bassett raced in second.

With Sir Tommy Cen (Dark Angel) leading the race, Houquetot looked to have plenty left in the tank when began his effort inside the final 400m.

The Gr.1 entered - won by three quarter of a length. Heybetli (Showcasing) ran on for second while Revolutionnaire (Penny's Picnic) finished third.

“He tried to anticipate the start so he banged his head into the stalls,” said the winning jockey after the race.

“But he's a horse with a lot of speed who don't really like to be disturbed. The other day we tried to wait and get him covered but it did not really work out.

Today he was happier, on the girth of the leader, he didn't pull, breathed well and quickened nicely,” Lemaitre said.

Bred by Coolmore Stud, he is out of a Group 3 winner Happen (War Front), who is out of a triple Gr.1 winner Alexandrova (Sadler's Wells), a half-sister to Gr.2 winner Somehow (FastnetRock) and a half sister to Gr.2 winner Alex My Boy (Dalakhani).