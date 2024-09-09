Qatar, Liberia Discuss Cooperation In Transportation
Minister of transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dean of the Cabinet of the government of Liberia H E Sara Beysolow Nyanti in Doha yesterday. The two ministers discussed bilateral cooperation and relations in areas of transportation, and ways to enhance them.
