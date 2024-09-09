Yemen PM Meets QFFD Acting Director-General

Prime of the Republic of Yemen, H E Dr. Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak, who is visiting Doha, met Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Acting Director-General, Sultan Ahmed Al Aseeri yesterday. The meeting discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation and reviewed the existing development projects and future prospects for cooperation.

