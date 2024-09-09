CCQ Launches Certificate In Early Childhood Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing higher education and developing national expertise, the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) has launched the Higher Education Certificate in Early Childhood Education, in collaboration with the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), beginning in the 2024-25 academic year.

This programme aims to equip graduates with the necessary knowledge, skills, and attitudes for roles as assistant teachers in schools.

Dean of Liberal Arts Division Dr. Al Jazi Faraj Al Athba announced the enrolment of 101 female students sponsored by MoEHE. This one-year programme consists of 10 core courses in early childhood education, distributed across two semesters.

The curriculum covers a broad spectrum of topics, including children's psychosocial development, modern teaching strategies in subjects like science, mathematics, and languages, digital skills enhancement, and educational assessment.

The programme has been carefully designed to be comprehensive and aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, ensuring human development.

Dr. Al Athba added,“We are proud to launch this programme, which showcases our strong partnership with MoEHE. This initiative strengthens CCQ's role as a premier institution of higher education, capable of responding to rapid changes in the education sector and providing innovative solutions to challenges in society and the job market.

“It represents a key step towards MoEHE's goal of improving the school education system through specialized programmes that prepare a new generation of educators equipped with the latest teaching methods to provide optimal care and education for young children.”

This programme addresses the increasing demand for qualified educators and specialists in early childhood education, keeping pace with the latest advancements in pedagogical and educational practices. It focuses on integrating theoretical and practical training, laying the foundation for the intellectual and social development of children.