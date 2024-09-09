Al Sadd Star Mujica Glad To Be A Part Of 'Top Quality' OSL

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula / QSL

Doha: Rafa Mujica is one player who straightaway impressed in the 2024-2025 Ooredoo Stars League (OSL)after joining Al Sadd at the start of new season from Portuguese club Arouca.

That the influential Spanish striker is currently the top scorer with five goals (including a hat-trick) is ample proof that he is adding solidity to Al Sadd's attack.

Reigning league champions Al Sadd are currently third in the Ooredoo Stars League table with six points as the championship has taken a break for international commitments after three weeks of action.

The Wolves put behind the disappointment of losing their opener to Al Shamal by registering big victories against Qatar SC and Al Arabi (against whom Mujica scored a hat-trick).

His other goals were against Qatar SC in Week 2.

“I'm coming from another big club. This is a new league and new challenge for me. I joined Al Sadd to fight for titles and that's very important. A club like Al Sadd with rich history and trophy cabinet, and big reputation has to strive for more achievements and I hope to contribute to their quest for titles with my game," Mujica told the Qatar Stars League website.

“My main objective is to score more goals to help the team. Team's cause comes first for me, rather than individual achievements,” said Mujica.

He shed light on the level of competition in the Qatar league.

“Having played in many leagues, I can say that the competition is at the top level in Ooredoo Stars League. The quality of football and intensity are high on the technical front, and I'm glad to be a part of it. My intention is to score goals and win titles,” he said.

Mujica said about his pride to be representing Al Sadd and also about his preparations for matches:

“Al Sadd are one of the best teams not just in Qatar, but in Asia too. It was my dream to represent them and I'm proud of it. I know it's possible to win championships with Al Sadd and that makes me more happy.”

Mujica gave his takes on Al Sadd's technical staff led by coach Felix Sanchez:“Felix is a top coach with great experience. He has a thorough understanding of the game. And he has precise strategy for the team. I hope to learn more from his experience and expertise.”

The 25-year-old, who also plays as a winger, concluded his talks by saying about the great camaraderie in the team camp:“My fellow players are very co-operative and supportive, and we're like a family. The atmosphere in the team camp is genial. We train hard and play hard in our bid to achieve the targets of the team and our fans.”