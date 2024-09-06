Canada Announces New Aid Package To Ukraine, Comprising Rocket Motors And Warheads

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will provide Ukraine with a large batch of CRV-7 rocket motors. The new package will also include 1,300 missile warheads.

That's according to the website of the Canadian government, Ukrinform reports.

The aid package was announced by Canada's of National Defence Bill Blair at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

“Minister Blair also announced that Canada will donate and 80,840 additional CRV-7 rocket motors and 1,300 warheads to Ukraine,” the statement says.

The rocket motors are being prepared for shipment to Poland and will arrive in the coming months.

, Austin discuss contents of new defense support packag

CRV-7 rocket motors were previously used by the Royal Canadian Air Force on CF-18 fighter aircraft.

Canada will also be donating 970 surplus C6 machine guns as well as 10,500 surplus 9mm pistols from our inventory.

In response to a specific request from Ukraine, Minister Blair also announced that Canada will donate decommissioned chassis from 29 M113s and 64 Coyote. These surplus vehicles will be repurposed or used for spare parts by Ukraine.

As reported, on January 10, 2023, Canada announced its intention to send NASAMS air defense system and associated missiles to Ukraine

Photo:

cocqsida