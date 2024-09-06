Why Do We Forget Things So Easily?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Some people forget things that were just said. They don't even remember what happened two or three days ago. Do you know why forgetfulness occurs?

The brain is one of the most important organs in our body. It is responsible for our thinking, understanding, remembering, and learning. However, some of our daily habits can damage the health of our brains.

Many people are not aware that these are harmful. What are the habits that damage brain health? Let's find out which ones lead to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, and dementia.



Lack of sleep

The problem of lack of sleep is common to many people in the present times. But sleep is very important for our brain health. Not getting enough sleep damages brain cells. Also, memory power and learning ability decrease. That's why doctors say that adults should sleep 7 to 9 hours every night.



Unhealthy food

Unhealthy food makes us prone to many diseases. This is because they contain high amounts of saturated fat, trans fats, sugar, and salt. All these damage the blood vessels in our brains. Also, they damage brain health. Instead, eat a healthy diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. These keep your brain healthy.



Physical activity

Physical activity is also very important for a healthy brain. Physical activity keeps not only the body but also the internal organs healthy. That's why you should exercise every day.

Regular exercise grows new neurons in the brain. It also increases your memory power and learning ability.



Stress

Stress has become a very common problem in today's times. But it also greatly damages our brain health. Did you know? Chronic stress damages brain cells.

It also reduces memory power and learning ability. So do yoga, meditation, and deep breathing to reduce stress. These reduce stress quickly.



Smoking

The habit of smoking is not good for health at all. It also damages brain health. Smoking damages the blood vessels in the brain. Smoking also increases the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, and dementia.



Alcohol



The habit of drinking too much alcohol will make you prone to unnecessary diseases. If you drink too much alcohol, brain cells are also damaged. Also, memory power and learning ability decrease. If you want your brain to be healthy, you should drink alcohol in moderation. Or it's completely gone.



Excessive use of social media.

Yes, even excessive use of social media can damage your brain health. This habit damages your brain cells. Also, memory power and learning ability decrease. Reducing social media usage and taking breaks from it is essential for brain health.

