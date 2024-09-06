Second Meeting Of OTS Interior Ministers To Be Held In Azerbaijan Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The second meeting of the interior ministers of the Turkic Council member states will be held in Azerbaijan next year, Azernews reports.

A decision was made today based on the outcomes of the first meeting held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan's of Internal Affairs, Vilayet Eyvazov, as well as the interior ministers of Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan and the Secretary-General of the Turkic Council, Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

In his remarks, the Secretary-General noted that this event would serve as a basis for creating a new and regular cooperation platform among the interior ministers, which would contribute to further strengthening unity and cooperation within the Turkic world.

Subsequently, the ministers discussed the activities of the organisations in combating transnational organised crime, including terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and human trafficking. The parties emphasised the importance of cooperation between interior ministries in the fight against such crimes.

A Joint Declaration was signed following the meeting, and a decision was made to hold the second meeting of the interior ministers in Azerbaijan in 2025.