Second Meeting Of OTS Interior Ministers To Be Held In Azerbaijan Next Year
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The second meeting of the interior ministers of the Turkic
Council member states will be held in Azerbaijan next year,
Azernews reports.
A decision was made today based on the outcomes of the first
meeting held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.
The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Internal
Affairs, Vilayet Eyvazov, as well as the interior ministers of
Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan and the
Secretary-General of the Turkic Council, Kubanychbek Omuraliev.
In his remarks, the Secretary-General noted that this event
would serve as a basis for creating a new and regular cooperation
platform among the interior ministers, which would contribute to
further strengthening unity and cooperation within the Turkic
world.
Subsequently, the ministers discussed the activities of the
organisations in combating transnational organised crime, including
terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and human trafficking. The
parties emphasised the importance of cooperation between interior
ministries in the fight against such crimes.
A Joint Declaration was signed following the meeting, and a
decision was made to hold the second meeting of the interior
ministers in Azerbaijan in 2025.
