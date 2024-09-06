Pavlohrad Strike: Civilian Casualty Toll Up To 50 As Five Ballistic Missiles Hit Town
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Forty people, including three children, were injured in a Russian ballistic missile strike on the town of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday.
That's according to an update by local officials and emergency services , Ukrinform reports.
The emergency service earlier said 40 people were affected, as per the reports from the ground.
Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, previously wrote about the casualty toll rising from 18 to 30: "Thirty victims in Pavlohrad. Three of them are children. Apart from the 9-year-old girl, a 11-year-old and 4-year-old boys suffered as a result of the missile attack on the town," Lysak informed.
The oldest victim is 86 years old, Lysak added.
According to the official, among those who are in hospital, two remain in serious condition. Medics are doing their utmost to save their lives.
The Air Force says Russia launched five ballistic missiles targeting civil infrastrucute in Pavlohrad.
As Ukrinform wrote earlier, initial reports said 18 people were injured and one was killed in the Pavlohrad strike.
