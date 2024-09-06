National Young Audience Theater Starts Its 97Th Theater Season
In connection with the beginning of the 97th theatre season, a
large-scale meeting of the collective was held at the Azerbaijan
State National Youth Theatre.
Azernews reports that the director of the theatre, Naida
Ismayilzade, who spoke at the meeting, talked about the new stage
productions to be prepared next year and the importance of the
collective work process.
The monoplay "I am Feuerbach" planned for the festival was
discussed at the meeting.
"Last season, the art centre presented six new plays. The
theatre has also successfully toured the region and festivals. In
the following months, a play of the same name based on the fairy
tale "Dwarf" will be shown in our theatre for children," added the
director.
Actors of the theatre, Honored artist Gamar Mammadova and Elshan
Shikhaliyev, as well as troupe manager Alasgar Muradkhanli, head of
the recording and radio workshop, Irada Muradova, were awarded with
an honorary decree of the Republican Committee of the Trade Union
of Culture Workers of Azerbaijan on the occasion of their
jubilee.
