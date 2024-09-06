ABM Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results And Raises Outlook For Fiscal Year 2024 Adjusted EPS



Revenue up 3.3% to $2.1 billion, including organic growth of 2.8%

Net income of $4.7 million and GAAP EPS of $0.07, each down 95%, largely reflecting the increased likelihood of a cash earn-out payment under the Ravenvolt agreement

Adjusted net income of $59.5 million and Adjusted EPS of $0.94, up 13% and 19%, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA of $128.1 million, up 2% Raises outlook for fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EPS to $3.48 to $3.55, from $3.40 to $3.50 (1)



NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

“ABM's strong third quarter performance is further validation that our strategy is working. Our investments in the energy resiliency markets, particularly in microgrids, which grew significantly, as well as those investments in technology, including tools that improve labor efficiency and our go-to-market approach, helped us deliver another quarter of solid organic growth on an enterprise level and resilient margins,” said Scott Salmirs, President & Chief Executive Officer.“This performance was supported by our focus on market segmentation, especially our purposeful weighting towards higher performing Class A properties, which enabled us to once again perform well in our Business & Industry segment, despite a still choppy commercial real estate environment.”



Mr. Salmirs continued,“We are pleased with the progress we have made delivering our core janitorial and engineering services through advanced use of data and analytics. We have begun to see the benefits of this technology in terms of improved efficiency and client outcomes, and look forward to more broadly implementing these newly developed tools. Beyond that, we were thrilled to acquire Quality Uptime Services during the quarter, a leader in uninterrupted power supply system and battery maintenance, serving the fast-growing data center market and other mission critical applications. Taken together, our strategy to enhance our core abilities and expand in complementary high growth markets is actively enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Salmirs concluded,“In all, our third quarter results, which came in modestly above our expectations, coupled with our confidence in sustained performance for the remainder of the year, support our increased full year outlook.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

The Company reported revenue of $2.1 billion, up 3.3% over the prior year period, including 2.8% organic growth and the remainder from acquisitions. Revenue growth was led by Technical Solutions (“ATS”) and Aviation, which grew 25% and 13%, respectively, while Education was up 4%. ATS' high growth was largely driven by the significant year-over-year increase in our microgrid service line, while Aviation's growth was reflective of robust markets and recent wins. Business & Industry's (“B&I”) revenue declined 1%, as ongoing softness in the broader commercial real estate market was largely offset by B&I's diversification and market segmentation. Manufacturing & Distribution's revenue also declined 1%, mainly reflecting the expected rebalancing of certain work by a large client.

Net income was $4.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $98.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, last year, respectively. The decline was primarily attributable to a $73.2 million year over year impact from adjustments to contingent consideration related to the Ravenvolt acquisition, and the absence of a $22.4 million Employee Retention Credit received in the prior year period. This quarter's adjustment to contingent consideration was driven by Ravenvolt's significantly improved 2024 performance and brighter outlook, and is reflective of the increased likelihood of a cash payout under the original earn-out provision of the Ravenvolt acquisition agreement. Net income was further impacted by unfavorable prior-year self-insurance adjustments, and higher corporate investments, as planned. These items were partially offset by higher segment operating earnings and lower Elevate costs. Diluted EPS was also positively impacted by a lower share count.

Adjusted net income was $59.5 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $52.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period, up 13% and 19%, respectively. These increases were driven by higher segment earnings, particularly in ATS and Aviation, including lower acquisition-related amortization costs, partially offset by higher corporate investments. Adjusted EPS was also positively impacted by a lower share count. Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $128.1 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was flat at 6.4%. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $79.5 million, and free cash flow was $64.1 million, versus $149.1 million and $138.3 in the prior year, respectively. These results were largely due to the timing of payments of accounts payable, and the absence of the Employee Retention Credit received in the third quarter of the prior year, partially offset by lower ELEVATE expenses. For the first nine months of fiscal 2024, net cash from operating activities was $196.3 million, and free cash flow was $151.8 million, up 89% and 119%, over the prior year period, respectively. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow can be found in the“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Liquidity & Capital Structure

The Company ended the third quarter with total indebtedness of $1,416.8 million, including $57.9 million in standby letters of credit, resulting in a total leverage ratio, as defined by the Company's credit facility of 2.5x. The Company had available liquidity of $513.9 million, inclusive of cash and cash equivalents, of $86.3 million.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per common share which is payable on November 4, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 3, 2024. This will be the Company's 234th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Outlook

Based on its expectations for a solid finish to the year following its strong third quarter results, ABM is raising its outlook for fiscal year 2024 (“FY24”) adjusted EPS. The Company now expects FY24 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.48 to $3.55, as compared to the prior range of $3.40 to $3.50.

The Company cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measure for adjusted EPS in 2024 without unreasonable effort, as we believe a GAAP range would be too large and variable to be meaningful due to the uncertainty of the amount and timing of any gains or losses related to, but not limited to, items such as adjustments to contingent consideration, prior-year self-insurance adjustments, acquisition and integration related costs, legal costs and other settlements, as well as transformation initiative costs.

About ABM

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement ABM's consolidated financial information, the Company has presented net income and net income per diluted share as adjusted for items impacting comparability for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal years 2024 and 2023. These adjustments have been made with the intent of providing financial measures that give management and investors a better understanding of the underlying operational results and trends as well as ABM's operational performance. In addition, the Company has presented earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and excluding items impacting comparability (adjusted EBITDA) for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal years 2024 and 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is among the indicators management uses as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue excluding management reimbursement. We cannot provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. The Company has also presented Free Cash Flow which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (See accompanying financial tables for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to certain GAAP financial measures.)

We round amounts to millions but calculate all percentages and per-share data from the underlying whole-dollar amounts. As a result, certain amounts may not foot, crossfoot, or recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, all references to years are to our fiscal year, which ends on October 31.