Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: Device & Treatment Innovations Unlock New Pockets Of Growth For Regenerative Beauty Industry
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Rejuvenation Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Skin Rejuvenation Devices was estimated at US$2.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.
The skin rejuvenation devices market has experienced significant growth driven by advancements in technology and increasing consumer demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Innovations such as laser therapy, intense pulsed light (IPL), and micro-needling devices have transformed skin care routines and treatment options. These technologies offer solutions for a range of skin issues, including wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, and elasticity loss, making them highly attractive to a diverse age group.
Moreover, the advent of at-home devices has expanded the accessibility of skin rejuvenation treatments, previously confined to dermatology clinics and medical spas. These devices incorporate cutting-edge technologies like fractional photothermolysis and ultrasound, previously only available in professional settings, thus broadening the consumer base.
How Are Consumer Trends Impacting the Market?
Consumer behavior significantly influences the skin rejuvenation devices market, with a growing emphasis on skincare and appearance due to societal norms and media influence. The rise of social media platforms has not only educated consumers about skincare but also heightened the demand for personalized skin care treatments, which these devices can provide.
Additionally, there is a rising trend among consumers, both male and female, towards maintaining a youthful appearance, which further fuels the demand for innovative skin rejuvenation solutions. The market has also seen a shift towards preventive skin care in younger demographics, aiming to delay the signs of aging, which supports early adoption of these devices.
What Are the Key Drivers of Growth in the Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market?
The growth in the skin rejuvenation devices market is driven by several factors. The integration of advanced technologies such as AI and connectivity for enhanced customization and functionality has allowed these devices to offer more targeted and efficient treatments. An aging global population and increasing concerns about aesthetic appearance have expanded the consumer base, from aging individuals looking to rejuvenate their skin to younger consumers seeking preventive treatments.
Economic improvements globally have increased disposable income levels, allowing more consumers to invest in high-end beauty and health regimens. Moreover, increased global health awareness has led consumers to prefer non-invasive and non-surgical procedures, propelling the demand for skin rejuvenation devices further. Lastly, continuous technological advancements keep broadening the capabilities of these devices, making them an indispensable tool in both clinical and home settings.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.1%. The Laser-based Devices segment is also set to grow at 9.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $596.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.5% CAGR to reach $393.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alma Lasers, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 409
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $2.1 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $3.9 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Growing Consumer Desire to Retain Youthful Appearance Continues to Drive Demand for Skin Rejuvenation Devices Global Economic Update World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025 Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025 Skin Rejuvenation Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Product Overview Types of Skin Rejuvenation Devices Benefits of Skin Rejuvenation Influencer/Product/Technology Insights Recent Market Activity
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Aesthetic Procedures Fuels Market Growth Advancements in Laser Technology Enhance Skin Rejuvenation Outcomes Device & Treatment Innovations Unlock New Pockets of Growth for Regenerative Beauty Industry Increasing Global Aging Population Worldwide Presents Opportunities for Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market Distribution of Skin Resurfacing Procedure by Age in the US: 2023 Rise of Cosmetic Procedures Among the Younger Demographic Favors Market Growth Percentage of Cosmetic Procedures in the US by Age Group: 2022 Expanding Addressable Market Through Home-Use Rejuvenation Devices Women Continue to Hold Sway in the Global Skin Care Products Marketplace Growing Participation of Women in Workforce and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Physical Appearance Augurs Well for Skin Care Products Market Shift Towards Personalized Skincare Solutions Drives Device Customization Growing Awareness and Acceptance of Cosmetic Treatments Among Men Offers Encouraging Growth Prospects Increasing Number of Dermatology Clinics and Spas Propels Device Deployments Rise of Combination Therapies Expands Utility and Functionality of Devices AI Technology to Reshape Skincare Industry Laser Skin Rejuvenation Gains Wide Recognition LED Light Therapy Gains Prominence Revolutionizing Skincare with Radio Frequency Devices
