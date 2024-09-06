Big Snub To Elon Musk: TIME Drops Tesla CEO From Most Influential Figures In Artificial Intelligence List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 edition of Time magazine's list of the top AI influencers is now out.

Tech CEOs including Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Satya Nadella are on the list. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, was noticeably left off of the magazine's annual list of "top AI influencers" this year.

This decision marks a significant departure from previous years, where Musk was consistently included among the most influential figures in the field of artificial intelligence.

The list, which attempts to highlight influential people influencing AI in the future, consists of researchers, tech executives, and legislators. Musk's absence is especially noteworthy in light of his repeated public declarations about the dangers of AI and his demands for industry regulation.

Musk's omission from the list has not been explained by Time magazine, but the move has been generally perceived as a "big snub" to the tech magnate. Given Musk's outspoken support for AI safety and his engagement in other AI-related projects, such as OpenAI and Neuralink, the exclusion is especially noteworthy.

Here's a list of other key personalities included in the TIME's AI list:

- Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet

- Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

- Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI

- Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta

- Demis Hassabis- CEO and co-founder, Google DeepMind

- Lisa Su- CEO, AMD

- Jensen Huang- CEO, Nvidia

- CC Wei - chairman and CEO, TSMC

- Mayayoshi Son, chairman and CEO, Softbank

- Liang Rubo, CEO and co-founder Bytedance