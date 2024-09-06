Countries Where Indian Rupee Makes You Feel Like Royalty

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many of us enjoy traveling, but constraints often keep people from fulfilling their dream of exploring foreign lands. The high cost of traveling to European countries, due to the low value of the Indian rupee, makes it unaffordable for the average person. However, there are several countries where the Indian currency holds more value, allowing for an exciting trip on a budget. Let's explore some of these destinations where you can get more for your money.

1.

Indonesia



Indonesia, an archipelago, is known for its pristine blue seas and pleasant climate. The country's top attractions include its small islands, fascinating museums, Lake Toba, a volcanic lake, and the majestic Bromo Mountains. An added advantage for travelers is that one Indian Rupee equals approximately 180 Indonesian Rupiah, making it an affordable destination for Indian tourists.

2. Costa Rica

Costa Rica, a country known for its stunning beaches, lush rainforests, expansive coffee plantations, and active volcanoes, is a perfect destination for adventure seekers and those looking to enjoy a vibrant nightlife. With one Indian Rupee equaling 6.33 Rican Colóns, it offers good value for travelers from India.

3. Bhutan

Bhutan, a small Himalayan kingdom nestled between India and Tibet, is known as the cradle of Buddhist culture. It boasts breathtaking mountains, serene monasteries, and rich royal heritage, making it a popular destination for history enthusiasts. The country is also home to a national museum and library. For Indian travelers, no passport is required to visit Bhutan-an Election ID card or ration card suffices. One Indian Rupee is almost equivalent to 0.98 Bhutanese Ngultrum, making it a convenient destination for Indian tourists.

4. Nepal

Nepal, our close neighbor, is a haven for forest trekking enthusiasts, and no visa is required for Indian travelers. With a lower currency value than the Indian rupee, one Indian rupee is equivalent to 1.59 Nepali rupees. Known for its warm hospitality, the people of Nepal will greet you with open arms, making it an inviting and affordable destination for Indian tourists.

5. Zimbabwe

If wildlife photography is your passion, Zimbabwe is the place to be. With breathtaking views of Victoria Falls and the opportunity to capture African lions, elephants, and more, this destination is a visual treat. One Indian Rupee equals 3.87 Zimbabwean Dollars, making it a great option for a budget-friendly wildlife adventure.

6. Cambodia

Cambodia, often referred to as the "Land of Temples," is home to Angkor Wat, the largest temple in the world. For those looking to escape the busy city life, Cambodia offers a peaceful retreat. It also provides on-arrival visas for Indians, making travel easier. One Indian Rupee equals 49.22 Cambodian Riels, making it an affordable destination for travelers.

7. Vietnam

In Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, a breathtaking wonder awaits you. The landscape, with its green hills emerging from an expansive water body, resembles the scenery from the Hollywood film Avatar. Vietnam is not only famous for its stunning natural beauty but also for being one of the largest coffee producers in the world, offering some of the most delicious coffee. One Indian Rupee is equal to 296 Vietnamese Dong, making it a budget-friendly destination.

8. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, the emerald island adored by travelers, offers a perfect blend of adventure and nature. From thrilling activities like rafting, kayaking, and biking through steep hills to serene hikes, there's something for every adventure enthusiast. For those wanting an immersive experience with nature, Sri Lanka's lush forests, stunning beaches, and rich remnants of Buddhist culture provide endless wonders to explore. Traveling here during May and June is budget-friendly, with low-cost tickets available. One Indian Rupee equals 3.92 Sri Lankan Rupees, making it an affordable destination for Indian travelers.