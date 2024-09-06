Ireland Confident To Face England In Home White-Ball Series, Says Amy Hunter

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Ahead of the three-match ODI series against England starting on Saturday, Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter said the team will on the confidence they gained from last month's 2-1 series win against Asian champions Sri Lanka.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Ireland and England will lock horns in the two T20Is at Clontarf on September 14 and 15.

"It was huge getting the win in that series. Within the team we knew we were capable of it, but to get over the line was very impressive for us," BBC quoted Hunter as saying.

The 18-year-old is well aware of the English side's capabilities despite being short of their big players.

"England are a very impressive side, albeit without some of their World Cup players but the likes of Tammy Beaumont and Kate Cross are two big names that stick out to me," she said.

Reflecting on his monumental feat that saw her becoming the youngest -male or female cricketer to score an ODI century in 2021 on her 16th birthday, Hunter said, "It's been quite a journey. Three years ago feels like a lifetime ago. I've just finished my A-levels and I'm really happy with how that went. I'm moving down to Dublin to continue my studies at UCD (University College Dublin) where I'll be studying health and performance science."

For Ireland, regular skipper Laura Delany will miss the series due to an injury she sustained during the Sri Lanka series. Gaby Lewis will take the leadership role in Delany's absence.

"The team are gutted for Laura but we have an outstanding captain in Gaby to replace her. There's a great mix of experience and youth with Aimee Maguire and Freya Sargent really impressive in the last series too. There's a lot to be excited for," Hunter said.

On the prospect of another series win, she replied, "Off the back of a series win it's definitely possible if we get our plans right."