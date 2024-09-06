Rajendra Gautam Joins Congress: Ex-AAP Leader's Old Video Asking Dalits 'To Avoid Temples' Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former Delhi cabinet Rajendra Pal Gautam joined the on Friday. This development is significant in terms of its timing as both AAP and Congress are discussing alliance ahead of Haryana polls. "It's a proud moment for us as Shri Rajendra Pal Gautam joins the Congress party. The Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have given a new narrative to the country, and now the country is also accepting it with full might. Attracted by the Congress programs under the leadership of Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi, he has decided to join the INC," said senior Congress leader K.C Venugopal on receiving Gautam at the party headquarters in New Delhi.





Interestingly, Rajendra Gautam's shift to Congress is being overshadowed by an old video of him which has resurfaced on social media where he was seen asking Dalits to 'avoid visiting temples'.

If going to temples leads to our people being murdered, if touching idols leads to our people being killed, then we should stop going to such places, the then AAP MLA had said. He made the remarks at an event of the Scheduled Caste community organised by the Guru Ravidas Manav Kalyan Samiti in Haryana's Sonepat.

“Aap aise cheezon mein bharosa mat karo jo cheezein aap ko nuksan pahuchati ho. Ek baat batayiye, agar kahin mandir mein jaane se, humare logon ki hatya hoti ho, agar murthi chhu lene se humare logon ki hatya ho gayi ho, toh aap aisi jagahon par kyon jaate ho jahan aap ka apmaan ho? (Don't place your faith in anything that harms you. If visiting a temple in a particular place leads to our people being killed, if touching an idol leads to the killing of our youth, then why do you go to such places where you are insulted),” said Gautam.

A lawyer by profession, Gautam's political career has been marked by his activism for Dalit rights. He was a key figure in the AAP government, holding various portfolios including Social Welfare, SC & ST, Water and Cooperative Societies.

Gautam's departure from the AAP is the third high-profile exit from the party in recent times, following the exit of MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and ex-Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. This series of defections may weaken the AAP's position ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections.

The Congress, on the other hand, has gained a prominent Dalit leader, which could bolster its support among the community