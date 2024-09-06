Minister Of Finance Heads Qatar's Delegation To 114Th Session Of Arab Economic And Social Council
Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, led the delegation of the State of Qatar participating in the Ministerial Meeting of the Economic and Social Council in its regular session (114), which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in the Arab Republic of Egypt.
The agenda for this session included several important items, such as the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, developments in the Arab customs Union, and follow-up on the decisions from session (113) of the Economic and Social Council.
