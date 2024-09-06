FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe Announces ARIETTA 750 FF ENDO Compatibility With FUJIFILM Ultrasound Endoscopes And Endobronchial Ultrasound Scope

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RATINGEN, Germany, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH is excited to announce the compatibility between the high-end Ultrasound system ARIETTA 750 FF ENDO and the ultrasound endoscopes (EG-580UR, EG-580UT, and EG-740UT) as well as the linear ultrasound bronchoscope EB-530US. This allows physicians to fully utilize the benefits of FUJIFILM ultrasound endoscopes and bronchoscopes during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

The ARIETTA 750 FF ENDO is equipped with FUJIFILM Healthcare's ultrasonic transmission and reception technology "eFocusing" and image processing technology "Carving Imaging" making it possible to render clear ultrasound images from superficial to the very deepest areas of the abdomen. In addition, the ARIETTA is equipped with various diagnostic applications such as "Real-time Tissue Elastography” (RTE), which uses colour to express variations in tissue elasticity; "Shear Wave Measurement", which can quantitatively evaluate the elasticity of the tissue; and the revolutionary Detective Flow Imaging (DFI) technology. With DFI, low-velocity blood flows can be displayed with higher resolution which used to be difficult to visualize previously.

The compatibility not only applies to new ARIETTA 750 systems, but can also be provided to clinicians with an existing ARIETTA 750 system. This reflects FUJIFILM's commitment to continuously improve patient outcomes by expanding the capabilities of its endoscopic ultrasound systems and offering customers freedom of choice.

Samiran Dey, Head of Pulmonology and Synapse 3D Surgical at FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH, said: “It is exciting news that FUJIFILM can now offer EBUS compatibility with the ARIETTA 750 system. This will allow current ARIETTA 750 users to utilize their platforms with the FUJIFILM EBUS scope. For those physicians who require a standalone system for EBUS, the FUJIFILM solution has arrived. Additional functionality such as elastography are on offer with the ARIETTA 750. EBUS ultrasound imaging of lymph nodes is vital for visual optimization ahead of needle aspiration for distinct diagnosis and staging of lung cancer.”

