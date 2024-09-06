Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas Launches 72-Hour Flash Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas has launched a 72-hour flash sale, offering an incredible 33% savings on the Best Flex rate, including breakfast. This exclusive offer is only available to for a limited period between September 8 – 10 for stays up to March 31, 2025, making it the perfect opportunity to book your dream getaway.

Whether you are looking for an exciting family getaway or a romantic couples escape, this is your chance to enjoy an unforgettable escape to Qatar's premier beachfront destination, where elegant accommodations, world-class dining, and endless activities await. With only 72 hours to book, here are 10 irresistible reasons why Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas should be your next destination:

Relaxation Meets Adventure Close to Home: Situated along 3.5 kilometres of pristine coastline, just one hour from Doha's Hamad International Airport, this expansive beachfront resort offers the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement.

Thrills and Spills at Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park: With 19 attractions and 30 exhilarating rides, Desert Falls is one of the largest waterparks in the Middle East. From high-speed slides and the wave pool to the lazy river and surf simulator, this is a thrill-seeker's paradise for all ages.

Exclusive Ladies Day at the Waterpark: Every Wednesday, women can enjoy a private, ladies-only experience at Desert Falls from 3pm to 9pm. Complimentary for resort guests and available to visitors for QR195, this popular event is the perfect chance to socialize and enjoy the park's top attractions in a comfortable environment.

Canyon Jumping Adventure: Embark on an adrenaline-packed adventure at the Middle East's first man-made canyoning course, featuring 17 pools, 10 slides, and 26 cliff jumps.

Dolphin Watching Cruise: Set sail on a memorable family-friendly adventure to spot playful dolphins along the stunning coastline. Modern Arabic Cuisine: Treat your taste buds to contemporary Arabic flavours at Levantine, where traditional dishes are given a fresh, modern twist. Private Villas with Butler Service: Opt for the ultimate lavish retreat and book one of the resort's beachfront villas, complete with your own butler, private pool, garden, and rooftop terrace, making it the perfect space to relax and celebrate with family.

In-Villa Spa Treatments: Relax with indulgent in-villa treatments, where skilled therapists bring the spa experience to you – perfect for ultimate relaxation. Italian Perfection at Dante: Savour authentic Italian dishes in a picturesque setting at Dante Cucina Italiana, perfect for a romantic evening or family celebration.

Kids Club Fun: The dedicated Kids Club offers a variety of fun activities to keep little entertained, enabling parents to relax safe in the knowledge that they are in great handed little ones are in safe hands. Plus, they have the chance to meet the resort's beloved mascots – Lenny, Sami, and Sandy – who always add an extra touch of joy to the day.