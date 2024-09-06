Transport Minister Visits Qatar Armed Forces' Pavilion At Egypt Airshow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: of H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti has visited the Qatar Armed Forces' pavilion at the Egypt International Airshow (EIAS 2024), which opened in New Alamein City on Tuesday and concludes today. Qatar's Ambassador in Cairo H E Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari accompanied the minister in the tour.

The minister explored the display and was briefed on its components as the Qatar Air Force exhibits some types of aircraft.

Representatives from over 100 countries, 300 exhibitors, and numerous and space leaders from around the world are participating in the event, displaying some of the latest technologies, equipment, and most-advanced civil and commercial aircraft.

Featuring airshows, conferences, and an exhibition of the newest services and products on aviation, the event aims at supporting the manufacturing and digitisation system in aviation, defence, and space, serving as an international platform for aviation industry and space agencies to discuss the achievements in the areas of space exploration, satellite communications, and space technology's civil and military applications.