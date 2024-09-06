German President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: President of the Republic of Germany H E Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier received the credentials of H E Abdullah Ibrahim Abdulrahman Sultan Al Hamar as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Germany, and His Highness's wishes to His Excellency of the best of and happiness, and the and people of the Republic of Germany continuous development and prosperity.

The President of Germany entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar further progress and prosperity.