The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Shlomo Shinnar, MD, Ph.D. As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Dr. Shlomo Shinnar, an esteemed figure in the fields of and education, continues to revolutionize epilepsy treatment and research while nurturing the next generation of medical professionals.

Shinnar specializes in epilepsy and child seizure disorders. His expertise spans child neurology, epilepsy research, and clinical trials, making him a leading authority in his field.

Shinnar's academic journey is illustrious, with a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Columbia University and an MD/Ph.D. from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed residencies in Pediatrics and Neurology at Johns Hopkins University and holds board certifications in Neurology, Child Neurology, Pediatrics, and Clinical Neurophysiology.

Epidemiology and Population Health at Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Shinnar leads groundbreaking research initiatives. His contributions are underscored by over 180 peer-reviewed papers and more than 120 review articles and chapters.

Shinnar has received prestigious honors, including the Research Recognition Award from the American Epilepsy Society and the CURE Epilepsy Research Leadership Award.

Shinnar finds solace in reading and classical music. He attributes his success to the mentorship of Dr. John Freeman and honors the memory of his late father, Mr. Reuel Shinnar, and wife, Mrs. Ruth Christine Shinnar.

Shlomo Shinnar's commitment to excellence extends beyond medicine; he serves as the past President and an active member of his synagogue, Young Israel of New Rochelle. With three children, Dr. Shinnar exemplifies the balance between professional achievement and familial devotion.

