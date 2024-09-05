DPRK Condemns U.S.-South Korea Military Drills For“Maximising” Tensions

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Sept 6 (NNN-KCNA) – The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), yesterday, denounced recent military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea, saying, the drills“maximised” military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and vowed the country would build up its defence capabilities, to guarantee national security and regional peace, state said.

In a press statement issued yesterday, by the chief of the Public Information Office of the of National Defence, the DPRK lashed out at last month's Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise. It was the largest-ever military drill between South Korea and the U.S., involving more than 200 warplanes and a U.S. Army unit, equipped to cope with chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear attacks.

The statement also condemned the“extremely reckless and dangerous” joint landing drill, which started on Aug 26, for“presupposing an open invasion upon the DPRK territory,”

“The accumulation of such threatening actions on the Korean Peninsula will only spark off tensions, and drive the security environment in the region into an irreversibly catastrophic situation,” the statement warned.

The DPRK will build up its defence capabilities to“guarantee the security of the state and peace in the region, by dint of strength and action,” it added.– NNN-KCNA

