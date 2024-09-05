Iran Condemns U.S. Seizure Of Venezuelan Presidential Plane As Illegal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Sept 6 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Foreign spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, yesterday, condemned the U.S. seizure of a plane used by Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, calling it a violation of international law.

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday, it had seized a Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft, in the Dominican Republic, which it said was owned by and operated for Maduro and his associates.

Kanaani said, this action is unacceptable and contravenes international norms, including the on International Civil Aviation. He added that, the move represents a continuation of U.S. coercive measures against other countries and could undermine aviation security.

Kanaani expressed Iran's support for Venezuela's efforts, to protect and reclaim its public property, calling for increased cooperation among nations to counter U.S. sanctions.

U.S. Attorney General, Merrick B. Garland, said on Monday, the aircraft was“illegally purchased for 13 million U.S. dollars through a shell company, and smuggled out of the United States for use by Maduro and his cronies.”

Venezuela, on Monday, denounced the seizure as a“repeated criminal practice,” with Foreign Affairs Minister, Yvan Gil, stating the country reserves the right to take legal action, to repair the damage caused by U.S. sanctions.– NNN-IRNA