Kuwait Hold Jordan To 1-1 At World Cup '26 Qualifier

Kuwait Hold Jordan To 1-1 At World Cup '26 Qualifier


9/5/2024 7:17:45 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's soccer team held Jordan to a 1-1 draw at Amman Stadium on Thursday, as part of AFC Group B qualifiers for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.
Jordan scored the opener in the 13th minute by Musa Al-Taamari, raising his goals to six in the qualifiers.
Kuwait netted the equalizer in the 92nd minute by Yusuf al-Salman. Kuwaiti players performed well against their rivals during the whole match.
Kuwait's Ahmad al-Dufairi and Jordan's Nour al-Rowabda got yellow cars in the 25th and 82nd minutes respectively. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

