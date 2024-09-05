Light’S Stock Soars Amid Restructuring Talks With International Creditors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, Light's shares (LIGT3) in the Brazilian stock shot up over 30%, peaking at R$8.95, a 33.38% surge by 2:30 PM in Brazil.



This spike came just as Light, amid judicial recovery, announced a postponement of its creditor meeting initially slated for early September to October 17 in London.



Despite this shift, the meeting's virtual nature remains unchanged, set to happen via Zoom. This change also pushes the scheme of arrangement's confirmation hearing in the English Court to October 28.



This judicial recovery journey started in June for Light , prompted by financial struggles in its electricity distribution network, serving over 30 cities in Rio de Janeiro.



To tackle a massive R$11 billion debt (about $1.95 billion), Light's plan involves a capital boost of up to R$1.5 billion ($265 million), supported majorly by R$1 billion ($177 million) from principal shareholders.







Moreover, the strategy involves converting some debt into equity through convertible debentures, capped at R$2.2 billion (nearly $389 million).



It also includes ensuring full repayment to creditors with claims up to R$30,000 (about $5,310). This restructuring reflects the dire financial realities for today's energy firms.



It also highlights the importance of corporate restructuring to sustain operations and meet regional energy demands.



Light's strategy is critical for understanding how companies navigate financial crises and restructure debt. This approach is essential for stabilizing the company and securing energy supply in densely populated areas.

