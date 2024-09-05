Hope Restored: U.S. And Guatemala Liberate 135 Nicaraguan Political Prisoners

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On September 5, the United States successfully secured the release of 135 Nicaraguan prisoners.



Guatemala has offered them refuge, marking a significant moment of international cooperation and highlighting the ongoing human rights challenges in Central America.



Jake Sullivan, U.S. National Security Advisor, announced the release. He stressed that no individual should be imprisoned for peacefully exercising their rights to free speech, association, and religion.



Among those freed are 13 members of the Texas-based Mountain Gateway organization, Catholic leaders, students, and others deemed threats by Nicaraguan leaders Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.



Initially, the group will stay in Guatemala. The U.S. plans to help them find permanent homes.“They will have opportunities to apply for legal pathways to rebuild their lives in the United States or other countries,” Sullivan explained.







Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo warmly welcomed the exiles.“Our nation proudly upholds democracy and rejects authoritarian threats," he declared.



"Today, we strengthen our democratic commitment by welcoming 135 Nicaraguan brothers who were unjustly imprisoned.”



President Joe Biden thanked Arévalo for Guatemala's significant role in this humanitarian act. He also urged Daniel Ortega to stop the arbitrary arrests of his opponents.



In addition, Arturo McFields Yescas, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States, expressed his gratitude.



“Thanks for being a beacon of hope and democracy for 135 victims of the ORMU dictatorship,” he tweeted. "Guatemala and Nicaragua are truly brother nations."



This event not only showcases the power of diplomatic efforts but also the vital importance of protecting human rights.

MENAFN05092024007421016031ID1108642592