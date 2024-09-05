NFL Hall Of Famers Commit To Tee-Off At James Hardietm Pro Football Hall Of Fame Invitational

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James HardieTM Pro Hall of Fame Invitational

Rondé Barber

Dwight Freeney

Warren Sapp

Padraig Harrington

Event Will Bring Together 26 Football Legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions Professionals at Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton

- Ken Kennerly, Executive Director, James HardieTM InvitationalBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational announced today that NFL Hall of Famers Warren Sapp, Rondé Barber and Dwight Freeney, will be featured at the inaugural event – all of which have close Florida ties. The tournament will feature Pro Football Hall of Famers competing alongside PGA TOUR Champions professionals from March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida.Sapp, who was born in Orlando, played for the Miami Hurricanes and then 13 seasons in the NFL – primarily with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Tampa Bay, Sapp made seven Pro Bowl appearances, earned first-team All-Pro honors four times, and was part of the team that won the franchise's first Super Bowl title in 2003. Barber also played for Tampa Bay – spending his entire 16-year career as a Buccaneer. Barber was selected to five Pro Bowls, accumulated three first-team All Pro and two second-team selections. He was also selected to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. Freeney, who lives in West Palm Beach, played as a defensive end and linebacker for 16 seasons – the majority with the Indianapolis Colts. Freeney won the Super Bowl in 2007 with the team as well.Sapp, Barber and Freeney join NFL greats DeMarcus Ware, Jimbo Covert, Andre Reed, Morten Andersen, and Calvin Johnson, who have also committed to play in the tournament. A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals will come together for an exciting three-day tournament that will be televised live on the Golf Channel.“Adding Hall of Famers like Warren Sapp, Rondé Barber and Dwight Freeney to the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational not only adds prestige to the event, but also brings excitement and anticipation for both fans and participants alike,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director, James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.The James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational promises to be a memorable blend of football and golf, complemented by a full schedule of parties, celebratory events, and off-course happenings to ensure a fun and exciting week for everyone involved. Tickets will be available to the general public in November 2024.James Hardie, America's leader in home-building products, has committed to a multi-year partnership to serve as the title sponsor of this new and exciting event. The James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments.The tournament will support cornerstone charities, including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, reinforcing the event's commitment to community and philanthropy.For more information about the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe inaugural James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital n, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit .About Pro Links SportsPro Links Sports is an industry leading sports marketing and professional management firm that operates several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events. Since 1993, Pro Links Sports has also worked with companies throughout the world to implement, full-service golf and corporate programs to fit their particular needs and objectives.

