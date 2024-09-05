Infinit-I Offers FMCSA Approved ELDT Theory Training Online For Trucking And School Bus Drivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions Launches FMCSA-Approved ELDT Mobile Training, Reducing Costs and Time for CDL Certification for the Truck Driving and School Bus Driving Industries

Clients have reportedly completed the required training in a quarter of the time with 24/7 accessibility, short videos, and instant FMCSA reporting.

- Lydia Wommack

TEXARKANA, AR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, a leading provider of safety and compliance training for the trucking and transportation industries, is pleased to offer FMCSA-approved Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) mobile courses. This program offers comprehensive CDL theory training for truck drivers and school bus drivers at a fraction of the cost and time required for traditional in-person courses.

Infinit-I's online ELDT training system is designed to meet the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) mandated training requirements, helping transportation companies, school districts, and individuals efficiently complete the theory portion of their CDL certification process. The mobile-friendly platform allows drivers to complete their required training anytime, anywhere, on any device, significantly reducing the time and costs associated with classroom-based learning.

Meeting FMCSA's ELDT Requirements Faster

The FMCSA's ELDT mandate, which went into effect in February 2022, requires all new drivers to complete specific training before obtaining a CDL for the first time or adding endorsements such as hazardous materials (H), school bus (S), or passenger (P) to their license. While traditional ELDT programs can take days or weeks to complete, Infinit-I's on-demand online training platform allows drivers to complete the theory portion in just a fraction of the time.

“With the trucking industry facing ongoing challenges related to driver shortages and increasing regulatory demands, it's crucial to have solutions that expedite the CDL certification process without sacrificing quality,” said Lydia Wommack at Infinit-I Workforce Solutions.

Flexible, Affordable ELDT for Trucking and ELDT for School Bus Drivers

Infinit-I offers a comprehensive range of ELDT training packages designed to fit the needs of both individual drivers and large fleets. The platform covers the required theory training for:

-Class A CDL: For drivers operating combination vehicles with a gross combination weight rating (GCWR) of 26,001 pounds or more.

-Class B CDL: For drivers operating single vehicles with a GVWR of 26,001 pounds or more.

-Passenger (P) Endorsement: Required for drivers transporting passengers in commercial vehicles.

-School Bus (S) Endorsement: Required for drivers operating school buses.

-Hazardous Materials (H) Endorsement: For drivers transporting hazardous materials.

Pricing for the ELDT courses is competitive and transparent, with no hidden fees. Infinit-I's flexible pricing structure accommodates both single-use and multi-license packages, ensuring that companies of all sizes can access the training they need without breaking their budgets. For example:

1-4 licenses: $197 each

5-9 licenses: $175 each

15+ licenses: $110 each

Infinit-I's online platform also includes automatic reporting to the FMCSA Training Provider Registry within five minutes of course completion, ensuring seamless compliance with FMCSA requirements.

A Comprehensive Training Platform That Streamlines Compliance

Infinit-I's ELDT courses provide all the required theory training in areas such as basic vehicle operations, safe driving practices, vehicle maintenance, and federal motor carrier regulations. Drivers can complete their training at their own pace, with the flexibility to start and stop courses as needed.

The platform also features tracking and reporting tools that allow safety directors, recruiters, and fleet managers to monitor driver progress, ensure compliance, and retain training records for audits and insurance purposes. These tools enable companies to easily track:

Training completion status for individual drivers

Progress on required endorsements (H, S, P)

Grades for each course module

This functionality simplifies the often complex process of managing driver compliance, helping companies reduce administrative burdens and avoid delays due to incomplete training.

Customer Success Stories: Real Results from Infinit-I ELDT Training

Clients using Infinit-I's ELDT program have reported significant improvements in onboarding efficiency and driver safety. Ricky Wilson, Director of Orientation & Training at Southeast Logistics, shared his experience:“With Infinit-I, we were able to onboard new drivers faster while ensuring that they met all the necessary training requirements. The ability to complete theory training online has been a game changer for us, especially with the FMCSA reporting happening automatically.”

School districts have also seen tremendous value in using Infinit-I's ELDT program for school bus driver training. With FMCSA-approved training for Class B CDLs, school bus drivers can complete the necessary theory requirements quickly, allowing districts to onboard drivers in time for the new school year.

The Ultimate ELDT Solution for Transportation Companies and Schools

Infinit-I's FMCSA-approved ELDT courses are designed for convenience, flexibility, and compliance. By providing online, mobile-friendly training that is accessible 24/7, Infinit-I ensures that transportation companies and school districts can meet federal requirements without disrupting operations. The platform's reporting features and automatic FMCSA submissions make compliance seamless, while its flexible pricing options make the training affordable for companies of any size.

For more information about Infinit-I's FMCSA-approved ELDT training and to schedule a demo, visit

🚚Your Complete Guide to ELDT Requirements to Ensure Compliance for Trucking and School Bus Drivers🚛

