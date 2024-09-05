Skyward Specialty Earns “Best Places To Work In Insurance” Recognition For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for 2024, as determined by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group, for its second consecutive year. This prestigious award underscores Skyward Specialty's ongoing commitment to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture that fosters innovation, inclusion and professional growth.



Best Companies Group recognizes employers who demonstrate, as determined through various evaluations, including employee engagement survey results, the highest employee engagement and satisfaction, as well as a commitment to attracting, developing and retaining great talent through employee benefits and other programs their workers value.

"To be recognized for a second year in a row is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Skyward Specialty team. Our strong emphasis on creating an engaged culture with a supporting work environment is instrumental in achieving this recognition once again," said Tom Schmitt, Chief People and Administration Officer. "We will continue to invest in our teams to ensure we maintain a high-quality workplace where employees want to work and are empowered to thrive at their highest potential."

Skyward Specialty's continued focus on employee engagement, diversity and inclusion initiatives while fostering a collaborative culture has positioned the Company as an employer of choice in the insurance industry. Feedback from the employee engagement survey results showed that 95% of employees agree with the statement, "Overall, I am very satisfied with my employer," and 93% report, "I would recommend working here to a friend."

Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, "We are thrilled to be recognized with this highly coveted achievement in our industry. Our vision of building the Company we have always wanted to work for is deeply embedded in our identity and fuels the commitment of our employees. Ours is a culture that is not easily replicable without the full belief of our colleagues and the passion and dedication they apply every day as we continue to grow and innovate within the specialty market."

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with positive outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

