Global Africa Business Initiative Announces Line Up For 2024 Flagship Event “Unstoppable Africa: The Solution For A Global Future”

New York, United States of America, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) has announced its line up and programme for its annual two-day event on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York. Taking place on 25-26 September, this year's forum“Unstoppable Africa: The Solution for a Global Future” will bring together influential leaders from the public and private sectors to advance Africa's role in shaping global business solutions.

This year, Unstoppable Africa will take place alongside the Summit of the Future, a landmark convening of the UN General Assembly.

Central to this event is the recent strategic partnership between the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the African Union Commission, which focuses on leveraging Africa's business potential to drive sustainable development. This partnership aims to advance Agenda 2063 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development).

Titled "Unstoppable Africa: The Solution for a Global Future," the 2024 GABI event will not only highlight Africa's economic resilience and vast potential but will also be a platform for presenting novel and practical solutions to some of the most urgent global challenges. From addressing energy transitions and ensuring access to sustainable power, to advancing digital transformation across sectors and promoting inclusive growth, Unstoppable Africa will position the continent as a leader in the global pursuit of a more equitable and sustainable future.

Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General, and CEO of the UN Global Compact, which convenes GABI, commented,“With a market valued at over $3 trillion, Africa is poised for unprecedented growth and development. Africa's GDP growth rate is expected to outpace the global average, with projections of 3.8% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025.

“GABI was born from a powerful realization: the world has been doing business in Africa, but not always with Africa. We stand to rebalance that equation. GABI isn't just another forum; we are a solution-oriented platform dedicated to shaping Africa's business future. Our mission is clear: Convene, Connect, Catalyze, and Convey. We convene stakeholders to address Africa's unique challenges, connect Africa's private sector with global partners, catalyze sustainable growth through collaboration, and convey support for initiatives that deliver real results.

“Unstoppable Africa will bring together Africa's brightest minds and global leaders to collaborate on sustainable solutions. When Africa wins, the world wins. Africa is ready to lead, and GABI is where Africa meets the world's political, business, and philanthropic leaders.”

This year, the event will focus on several key themes that address Africa's growing role in shaping the global future:



Unlocking Inclusive Growth through Trade: Africa's vast economic potential is increasingly tied to the development of inclusive trade systems that benefit all sectors of society. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) set to transform intra-African trade, the event will explore how policymakers and business leaders can capitalize on this agreement to spur economic growth, reduce poverty, and create jobs.

Africa: The Solution for Clean Energy: Leaders in the energy sector will discuss the continent's unique ability to leapfrog into renewable energy solutions, overcoming the barriers of outdated infrastructure and delivering modern energy access to millions.

Africa's Digital Revolution: Sessions on digital transformation will explore Africa's rapid advancements in technology, from fintech to AI, and how these technological advances are enabling the continent to bridge gaps in education, healthcare, and trade.

Sport: And the Winner Is... Africa! Africa's sports industry is emerging as a powerful driver of socio-economic transformation. From football to track, African athletes continue to make their mark on the world stage, and discussions will focus on building sports ecosystems that develop talent, attract investments, and foster national pride. African Creativity for the World: The event will shine a spotlight on Africa's cultural powerhouses-its creative industries and sports sectors-which are becoming major economic drivers. On Thursday, 26 September, GABI will host a special film showcase titled "Bold Stories" dedicated to celebrating the transformative power of African women filmmakers in the entertainment industry.

As Africa solidifies its role in the G20 and BRICS, the continent is poised for greater global significance. Despite economic challenges, Africa's economy is projected to grow at 3.8% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025, outpacing the global average of 2.9% and 3.2%.

Unstoppable Africa will be hosted by Folly Bah Thibault from Aljazeera English and Larry Madowo from CNN and is supported by African Union, Afreximbank, BUA, Flour Mills Nigeria, Google, Rockefeller Foundation, Safaricom, and Summa Group, among others.

Confirmed speakers include:



Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General

Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General

Aliko Dangote, Founder, CEO, and Chairman, Dangote Group

Selim Bora, Chair, Summa International Construction

Makhtar Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Mo Abudu, CEO, Ebony Life Group

Claire Akamanzi, CEO, NBA Africa

Sara Sabry, Africa's first female astronaut

Masai Ujiri, President, Toronto Raptors

James Manyika, SVP of Technology and Society, Google-Alphabet

Agnes Kalibata, President, AGRA Hassanein Hiridjee, CEO, Axian Group

With the right investments, partnerships, and opportunities, Africa's private sector has the potential to drive significant change in a world that urgently needs solutions. "Unstoppable Africa" will bring together the continent's most dynamic current and future leaders on a powerful platform dedicated to collaboration and actionable commitments. Through this event, Africa's changemakers will unite to address global challenges with impactful solutions and transformative actions.

For media registrations to attend the Unstoppable Africa 2024 event in-person in New York, please visit here . To attend virtually, please register here .

For more information on the Global Africa Business Initiative, visit the website .

