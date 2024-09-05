Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan leads the list with Thalapathy Vijay being close 2nd in the list of the highest amount of taxes paid

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.