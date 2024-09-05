Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan Backs Nivin Pauly, Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'False'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: In a recent development in the ongoing rape case against Nivin Pauly, Vineeth Sreenivasan, a friend and fellow actor, has come out in support of Nivin, claiming that the allegations against him are false.

According to Vineeth, Nivin was with him during the shooting of a titled "Varshangalkku Shesham" on the days mentioned in the complaint, and was not in Dubai as alleged by the complainant. Vineeth stated that they have digital evidence, including photos and videos, to prove Pauly's alibi.

The complainant, a woman, had alleged that Pauly and a group of people had sexually assaulted her in Dubai in November and December. However, she stated that she cannot remember the exact dates of the incident.

The special investigation team is set to begin their inquiry into the case registered by the Kothamangalam police. Nivin Pauly has been charged with serious offenses, including rape, and has been named as the first accused in the FIR.

Pauly has claimed that the allegations are false and part of a conspiracy. He is planning to approach the High Court to quash the FIR. He has consulted with a senior lawyer in Kochi.

A.K. Sunil, the second accused in the case, has also stated that he will take legal action against the complainant.

