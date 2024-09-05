Transmedia Group Gives A Wet Welcome To Dutch Harbor Brands Whose Eco-Friendly Wet Wipes It Will Make Shine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group is beaming to announce it will represent Dutch Harbor BrandsTM (DHB) , a leading American-Israeli wet towelette based in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its parent company Unico ITC (DBA A World of Wipes) , DHB is known for innovation and problem-solving in the wet wipes since 1992, earning worldwide recognition for quality.

Dutch Harbor BrandsTM offers an extensive range of products across various sectors, including Care, Skin Care, Cosmetics, and Cleaning Products.

TransMedia plans to highlight DHB's commitment to consistent quality and expertise with products rooted in extensive research and development, ensuring they meet the highest standards.

"We'll show the company's focus on pharmaceutical-related product development and manufacturing has resulted in some of the most convenient, eco-friendly products on the market," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone. They range from the

Wipex® Natural Household Cleaning Wipes to the Germ-Away® antibacterial line, and Natural Essentials® eco-friendly personal care line.

"We're dedicated to creating products that serve a purpose and contribute to a more sustainable world," said Dean Tansman, director of operations at Dutch Harbor Brands. "Our innovative wet towelette products reflect our commitment to quality and environmental responsibility. We're excited to work with TransMedia Group to share our story."

TransMedia will position DHB as a leader in its industry known for its disaster relief efforts and donating over $3 million worth of products. "Their offering products paired with their passion for helping others gives DHB a unique story for all to hear," said Mazzone.

TransMedia Group, a renowned public relations agency, will leverage its expertise to help Dutch Harbor BrandsTM expand its reach and share its innovative products with a broader audience. The agency will focus on highlighting DHB's eco-friendly initiatives, product innovation, and disaster relief efforts through targeted media outreach, social media campaigns, and strategic storytelling.

"Dutch Harbor BrandsTM is a remarkable company with a long history of innovation and a strong commitment to sustainability and helping those in need," said Mazzone.

With over 30 years of experience, Dutch Harbor BrandsTM leads the market in wet towelette innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to the environment. As cGMP, FDA & EPA establishment registered and ISO certified, DHB ensures highest standards of quality control and product safety.

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone [email protected] 561-908-1683

Or Logan Katz [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group