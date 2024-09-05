The Enrollment Management Association (EMA) And Educational Records Bureau (ERB) Announce Intent To Merge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The new organization will bring together the best of ERB and EMA to enable transformative student journeys and provide new levels of support to member schools

UNITED STATES, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Enrollment Management Association (EMA), which offers unparalleled leadership and service in meeting the admission assessment and enrollment needs of schools, students, and families; and Educational Records Bureau (ERB), the trusted leader in assessment and data-driven insights for independent school educators and families, announced today their intent to merge.By bringing together the expertise, data insights, and professional tools of ERB and EMA, the new organization will build an even more vibrant community of champions for transformational student journeys.With the educational landscape changing and student needs evolving, there has never been a greater opportunity for a trusted thought leader to deliver the comprehensive resources independent schools need to expand access and deliver more tailored educational experiences.The new organization will help these schools demonstrate the additional value they offer and make it easier for families to discover the opportunities the schools provide. It will also offer a comprehensive suite of assessments to meet the needs of today's school leaders and families.Importantly, the deeply held values of ERB and EMA, including each organization's dedication to helping every student thrive, will continue to be central to the new entity's purpose. EMA and ERB share a commitment to equity, access and inclusion, and each works to ensure an independent school education is available to as many students as possible.Each believes every child should have the opportunity to thrive and flourish, and that educators are in the best position to help achieve this when they can understand every aspect of a student's well-being and development. Those shared values will live on in the new entity.“By bringing ERB and EMA together, we are creating a new organization that is much more than the sum of its parts,” said Fran Bisselle, board chair for ERB.“This merger represents a leap forward in our ability to do more for schools, students, and families; share strengths; close existing gaps; and streamline the member experience. As schools look to build deeper connections with families, we will be able to help them by innovating more quickly and creating new ways to identify what each child needs from a holistic perspective.”The new organization will also have a strong focus on facilitating a dynamic professional community.“Our members rely on us to help them build their capabilities and their professional careers, and as our two organizations combine resources, it opens the doors for us to do so much more,” said Claire Goldsmith, board chair for EMA.“There's a lot to be excited about as we look to serve school leaders with deeper research, community gatherings, and new innovations needed in today's landscape.”Until the merger is consummated, both organizations will continue to operate as usual, providing their respective suites of services, tools, conferences and more. All assessments will continue to be offered as they are today, and all planned events, including the EMA Annual Conference in September 2024, will be held as scheduled.While expected to be finalized by the end of 2024, the completion of the merger is contingent on each party reaching final detailed agreements and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. As the merger will create a new organization with an expanded mission, it will be led by a new CEO, and search firm Korn Ferry has been retained for the search.The new organization has been made possible by the visionary leadership of EMA CEO Heather Hoerle and ERB CEO Tom Rochon, who are in full support of the planned merger and intend to remain in their roles until a leader is in place.The new organization will have a new name, which will be determined through a comprehensive branding initiative.In order to shape the framework of the combined organization, EMA and ERB will engage with members, employees and partners to solicit ideas and bring the new entity's vision to life. The end result will be an organization that best meets the needs of members, families and students.About EMAThe Enrollment Management Association (EMA) is a nonprofit membership association that provides unparalleled leadership and services to over 1,200 schools & organizations and 80,000 families each year. 