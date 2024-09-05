(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Expands 13C Production Capacity With North Star Project



TEWKSBURY, MA, Sept 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), the global leader in

13 Cand

13C urea production, is excited to announce the startup of its North Star project, significantly increasing the company's production capabilities.





CIS Aerial

The North Star project commenced in mid-2020 as the world's largest

13 C production cascade. After the complex build of phase one finished in March 2024, CIL began to introduce naturally abundant product into the front end of the distillation cascade. With each stage of the cascade, the predicted enrichment has exceeded expectations, and the overall performance has been exceptional. The first highly enriched

13 C finished product will be captured in October of 2024. CIL will build more front-end systems to bring final production of the cascade to world scale capacities by April 2025.

"This is CIL's fourth

13 C production system since 1990. With each system, our team of talented engineers have incorporated their 30-plus years of design, operation, and construction experience into the next system. Our North Star cascade is certainly proving that knowledge and experience pays impactful dividends for CIL and our customers," said Cliff Caldwell, CEO of CIL.

"CIL's talented organic chemists incorporate our

13 C product into a myriad of labelled organic compounds with significant importance in environmental testing, biopharmaceutical research, and medical diagnostics. One critical product is

13 C Urea used in the detection of H-pylori infections in humans. H-pylori is widespread throughout the world and can lead to stomach ulcers and stomach cancer.

13 C urea provides a low-cost detection method to allow for treatment and elimination of H-pylori. The North Star project assures CIL's commitment to meeting the needs of

13 C urea and accommodate future growth in other critical applications," states Mike Steiger, Vice President of Engineering and Project Execution.

For years, CIL has been the go-to expert in cryogenic distillation, solidifying its position as the world's top producer of

13C isotopes. CIL's customers can be assured they have the reliable capacity of

13 C to meet enable the commercialization of their research.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL subsidiary ABX, located in Dresden, Germany, is active in the development and commercialization of radio isotopic-labeled compounds for the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France. For more information on CIL, visit

isotope .

SOURCE: Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.