Fatima Latifova
Recently, under the presidency of Macron, France has faced the
most critical period of domestic and foreign policy. Today, the
resolution signed by MPs calling for Macron's removal from the
presidency is a clear sign of growing dissatisfaction with his
leadership. The document was signed by 81 deputies from the New
Popular Front bloc. 72 of them are deputies from the La France
Insoumise party.
The reason for signing the resolution is Macron's unprecedented
refusal to appoint a representative from the left-wing bloc to the
position of prime minister. The deputies are invoking Article 68 of
the French Constitution, which provides for the possibility of
removing the president from office (impeachment) if they violate
their duties.
Olympic Scandal
For instance, the issues that arose during the Paris Summer
Olympic Games raised serious questions about the management
abilities of Macron's government. Organizing large international
events, especially one as significant as the Olympics, is always a
test of a country's political and economic governance. The
difficulties encountered during the organization of the Games in
Paris - issues with logistics, security, and other social matters -
severely undermined confidence in the government's effectiveness.
We don't even need to mention the disrespect and unprofessional
behavior towards Azerbaijani athletes during the Games.
Macron's approach to these issues is widely perceived as weak
and incompetent. The fact that deputies have signed a resolution
demanding his removal reflects the consequences of these
difficulties. It's important to note that such major events as the
Olympics are crucial for shaping a country's global image, but
Macron's government failed to be adequately prepared, allowing
France's reputation to be tarnished. However, this is only one part
of the problems Macron has faced in domestic policy.
Colonial Aspirations in the South Caucasus
One of the most controversial aspects of Macron's foreign policy
is his stance on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Since coming to
power, Macron has continued the tradition of close relations with
Armenia. However, this policy has led to serious tensions in recent
years with Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani public and government have
repeatedly criticized Macron's pro-Armenian stance and invited him
to take a more balanced approach to the region. Nevertheless,
France seems determined to realize its colonial ambitions through
Armenia by continuing to provide financial and military
support.
It's worth noting that Macron's policy towards Armenia is not
limited to the South Caucasus; this approach also negatively
impacts France and the European Union's international standing. As
one of the most influential members of the European Union, France
has to maintain an objective and just position in global politics.
However, Macron's open support for Armenia undermines France's
credibility on the international stage. The preservation of balance
within the European Union and any member state's promotion of
national interests on the global scene can damage the unity of the
Union.
It's also important to highlight that European Union countries
are highly interested in close cooperation with Azerbaijan. With
its dynamic development in all sectors - from oil, gas, and other
natural resources to advances in green energy - Azerbaijan is
becoming a more attractive partner for Europe. The decision to hold
the COP conference in Azerbaijan after Abu Dhabi further reinforces
this and guarantees that Azerbaijan's name will be listed among
developed nations.
Despite all these facts, France's Foreign Ministry has issued a
stern travel warning for Azerbaijan and made unfounded claims that
French citizens are being targeted in the country. This is the
latest sign of the growing diplomatic tension between the two
nations. With these accusations, France is attempting to keep its
citizens away from Azerbaijan, though the Azerbaijani government
has strongly rejected these claims as baseless. Such warnings not
only weaken diplomatic relations between the two countries but also
aim to tarnish Azerbaijan's image on the international stage.
There is no doubt that Armenia's humiliating defeat in the war
with Azerbaijan and its dismal diplomatic relations with regional
states are further frustrating France. As the Elysees palace
continues to make statements that threaten Azerbaijan's
sovereignty, this further damages existing lukewarm relations and
casts doubt on France's approach to democratic principles.
The current misguided political stance pursued by Macron, in
fact, could lead to a serious political crisis in France. The
president is facing failure in both domestic social issues and
foreign policy, which has resulted in growing social inequality and
unemployment, causing deep divisions within French society.
Macron's failure to address domestic social and economic issues and
pursue a balanced and just foreign policy further weakens trust in
his presidency and in the French government. The deeper rifts
between France and Azerbaijan could lead to diplomatic and economic
disasters that may affect other countries in the region as
well.
At this point, Macron's most urgent task as president is to
abandon colonial ambitions in other regions and focus on resolving
France's internal problems. Otherwise, the left-wing party members
signing the resolution for his removal today could bring about a
larger uprising tomorrow, leading to Macron's disgraceful
downfall.
