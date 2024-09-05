Minister Of Social Development And Family Highlights Qatar's Legacy In Humanitarian Work

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Social Development and Family, and Chairperson of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad affirmed that humanitarian work in Qatar represents a sustainable legacy. She called for encouraging involvement in charitable work and preserving the value of giving, a virtue the Qatari society has long been known for, extending its hand to do good.

This statement was made during a celebration organised by RACA in collaboration with the Workers Support and Insurance Fund on the occasion of the International Day of Charity. The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions, community leaders, and individuals from the charity, humanitarian, and development sectors, including associations and relevant entities.

The event featured presentations highlighting the efforts of the Qatari charity sector across various fields, as well as RACA's role in supporting, encouraging, and protecting charitable work. Presentations were also made by the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), showcasing its efforts to support humanitarian work locally and internationally.

Director-General of RACA Ibrahim Abdullah Al Duhaimi praised the efforts of workers in the charity and humanitarian sectors in Qatar, noting that the qualitative development of these sectors is the result of continuous work by various institutions in Qatar, which have raised the standards of charitable work from both regulatory and legislative perspectives, creating a conducive environment for humanitarian efforts.

Meanwhile Executive Director, Workers' Support and Insurance Fund Kholoud Saif Al Kubaisi lauded in her speech the national partnership between RACA and the Fund and its impact on supporting charitable and humanitarian work. She also emphasized the unlimited support that charity and humanitarian work receive in Qatar from the country's wise leadership.

Director of Licensing and Support at RACA Rashid Al Naimi for his part noted that celebrating the International Day of Charity, is an opportunity to recall the tireless efforts of workers in the charity and humanitarian sectors in Qatar in order to thank them for their efforts in providing relief.

HE Secretary-General of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) Sultan Hassan Al Jamali highlighted the power of charity work in alleviating humanitarian crises and improving public services in housing, education, and child protection. He added that eradicating poverty is a global challenge essential for achieving sustainable development, stressing that celebrating the International Day of Charity is rooted in Qatar's heritage, which calls for aiding the distressed and helping those in need.

The NHRC Secretary-General also pointed to extensive efforts to create a regional and international environment supportive of charitable work, whether through developing international standards related to charity or adopting positions that support vulnerable groups' rights to food, shelter, health, and other rights. He referenced the outcomes of the International Conference on Food Justice from a Human Rights Perspective, organised by NHRC in February, which saw significant participation from the international and regional communities.

In his presentation, Director of the Local Development and Volunteering Sector at QRCS Hussein Aman Al Ali provided a historical overview of Qatari charitable efforts, especially those of QRCS, emphasizing the humanitarian principles, ethics, and noble behaviors that guide charitable work in Qatar.

The event also included a panel discussion ON the future of Qatari charitable work. The event concluded with the Workers Support and Insurance Fund honouring the key contributors in the charity and humanitarian sectors, including RACA, NHRC, QRCS, and Qatar Charity.