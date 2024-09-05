Ukraine Calls On IMF Not To Send Mission To Russia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is concerned by reports that the International Monetary Fund is intending to resume cooperation with Russia and send a mission to Moscow.
This is stated in Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commentary , Ukrinform reports.
"It would be absurd for the main financial institution of the United Nations to legitimize the Russian regime, which has effectively destroyed the very foundations of the UN Charter by launching the largest aggressive war in Europe since World War II and committing horrific atrocities against the Ukrainian people," the comment reads.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the IMF not to resume any cooperation with Russia and to remain committed to the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter.
"We call on the IMF not to resume any cooperation with Russia and to remain committed to the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter. We urge all key stakeholders, member states, and IMF management to further isolate the aggressor state and not resume dialogue while Russia continues to kill civilians and children and destroy not only Ukraine but also international rules and principles as such," the Ministry emphasized.
As reported, according to Reuters, the IMF confirmed that its mission would visit Russia to discuss "the country's economic development and politics."
