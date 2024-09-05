SOFEX 2024 Concludes After Wide Local, International Participation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)





AMMAN - The 14th Special Operations Forces and (SOFEX) 2024 concluded on Thursday in Aqaba, after witnessing a wide local and international participation.

The director-general of the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) and vice chairman of SOFEX said that the significance and success of the exhibition serve as a catalyst for building further partnerships and cooperation in the future, according to a Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) statement.



He pointed out that this international exhibition, inaugurated by His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of JAF, attracted more than 300 companies specialising in defence and security industries and representatives from 73 countries.

The director-general added that SOFEX 2024, held under the theme "Collaboration and Convergence to Strengthen Global Security", featured the second edition of the "Levitate" exhibition that is specialised in drones, which play a pivotal role in special operations for reconnaissance and surveillance missions, and reducing human risks.



Also, Levitate was the first event to be held at the Aqaba International Exhibition and Convention Centre, which comprises 175,000 square metres of indoor and outdoor exhibition space, the statement added.

Several agreements were signed between SOFEX management and JODDB with various local, regional and international companies, aimed at enhancing capabilities, innovative solutions, and bolstering the defence industries.



These agreements are part of a strategic Royal vision to make Jordan a nation capable of meeting its defence needs domestically and internationally while boosting its role as a centre of excellence in the defence industry, according to the JAF statement.

The agreements included a partnership with HAVILSAN, focusing on various fields including cybersecurity, virtual reality, border security systems, and visual communication systems, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



JODDB has also signed a memorandum of cooperation with Sager Drone Company.



JODDB Spokesperson Ratib Abul Ragheb said the agreement focuses on civil and military drone applications, aiming to unify local efforts, localise technology, and enhance drone-related education and training, Petra added.

JODDB has also signed a memorandum of cooperation with GROWTECH to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and future technologies, including developing AI algorithms for both civil and military applications and creating innovative solutions to address emerging challenges.

Abul Ragheb also announced that the bureau has entered into inspection and evaluation contracts with the UAE-based MSPV Company, involving assessing armour materials, systems, and armoured vehicles according to international standards.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) has also signed a memorandum of understanding with JODDB to host training courses for RJAF personnel, aimed at preparing them for local and international cybersecurity competitions and engaging them in specialised technology events both locally and internationally.

SOFEX provides a specialised platform for special operations, with its exhibits continuously evolving in response to the latest innovations and challenges faced globally, driven by emerging future threats.

Held every two years, the exhibition serves as a forum for dialogue between decision-makers and the defence industry, bringing together ministers of defence, chiefs of staff, senior officers, and leaders of special operations, as well as land, air and naval forces.